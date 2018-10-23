BOISE — The deadline to submit nominations for the annual Idaho’s Brightest Star Awards has been extended through Friday. The award program, presented by Serve Idaho — the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism — recognizes outstanding Idaho volunteers in a variety of categories:
- Individual
- Student, 19 years old and younger
- Individual, 55 years old and older
- Veteran
- Business
- Nonprofit/civic organization
- Teacher/professor
Nomination forms can be found at ServeIdaho.gov. To be eligible, nominees must be Idaho residents who have performed volunteer service in 2018. Individuals may submit more than one nomination per category or in multiple categories.
Companies must conduct business in Idaho to be eligible. If the company’s headquarters are out of state, local affiliates must be engaged in local volunteer activities.
A panel including Serve Idaho commissioners, Serve Idaho staff and unaffiliated community members will select the winners in each category. An award ceremony will take place Jan. 16 in the Simplot Ballroom at Boise State University’s Student Union Building.
