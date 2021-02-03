Idaho’s Black Hawk crash was the fourth on a U.S. flight in just over a year

▪ California, Aug. 27, 2020: Two men were killed and three others were injured when a Black Hawk helicopter crashed during a training exercise near San Clemente Island, California, according to The Associated Press. The two killed belonged to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment of the U.S. Army based at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and both enlisted in the Army as Black Hawk repairmen, according to a statement from the U.S. Army. Army officials categorized the fatal crash as an “aircraft mishap.”

▪ Minnesota, Dec. 5, 2019: Three Minnesota National Guard members were killed when a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed near St. Cloud, Minnesota, in early December 2019. According to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, the three-man crew was conducting a maintenance flight when an engine failed and the helicopter crashed. An investigation later revealed that an improper installation of an engine’s hydromechanical unit caused the engine to fail, leading to the fatal crash.

One Army member was killed and two were injured in an April 2017 crash on a Maryland golf course, according to The Washington Post. The widow of the helicopter crew chief filed a lawsuit against the Black Hawk’s manufacturer, Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. The lawsuit challenged the safety of the Black Hawk. That also was a training mission.