Idaho Roll Call Memorial Ride

The Idaho Roll Call Memorial Ride will be June 1.

 COURTESY PHOTO

RUPERT — The fifth annual Idaho Roll Call Memorial Ride and Proclamation Program will be Saturday in Rupert. For the ride, kick-stands-up is at 9:30 a.m. at Let’s Ride, 270 Idaho 24, Rupert. A suggested rider donation is $15. The public is welcome.

The proclamation program will begin at 1 p.m. at the Idaho Roll Call Monument, Seventh Street and Scott Avenue, Rupert. Sen. Kelly Anthon will give a welcome and brief tribute, after which Gov. Brad Little will give the keynote address and read the proclamation allowing the flag to be flown at half staff in honor of Idaho’s fallen veterans.

Go early for the food.

