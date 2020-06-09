Idaho reports new coronavirus-related deaths for first time in eight days

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BOISE — Idaho’s seven-day streak without a coronavirus-related death came to an end Tuesday.

Two new deaths were reported in Twin Falls County by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. There have been a state-leading 25 deaths from COVID-19 in Twin Falls County and 85 statewide.

Of the state’s 85 deaths, at least 52 deaths were patients in long-term care facilities. The Magic Valley, which includes Twin Falls, accounted for 24 of those deaths as of Friday. The two latest deaths in Twin Falls County were a male and a female, both age 80 or older, according to demographics on IDHW’s website.

Over the last two days, Idaho also has seen a significant dip in the number of available ICU beds and ventilators. On Sunday, there were 487 ventilators and 114 ICU beds available. Those figures are now at 468 and 92, respectively. According to Gov. Brad Little’s Rebound Idaho plan, the state must have at least 50 ventilators and 50 ICU beds available to move to Stage 4.

The recent drop in available ICU beds and ventilators is likely because of an increase in elective surgeries, IDHW spokesperson Niki Forbing-Orr told the Idaho Statesman in an email.