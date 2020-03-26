Idaho reports 3 deaths related to COVID-19

BOISE — The Department of Health and Welfare and two local public health districts are reporting the state’s first deaths related to COVID-19.

They are:

A man over the age of 60 from Blaine County. It is not clear if he had underlying health issues.

A man over the age of 80 from Blaine County. It is not clear if he had underlying health issues.

A man over the age of 70 from Canyon County with underlying health issues.

“This is very sad news, and we send our condolences to the families and friends of each of these individuals,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Division of Public Health in DHW. “This underscores the importance of Gov. Little’s order to stay home — we all have to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.”

Gov. Brad Little issued a statewide stay-home order and signed an extreme emergency declaration Wednesday. The stay-home order was effective immediately and in place for 21 days. The Governor and public health officials will assess whether to extend the order near the end of the 21-day period. The official order, a list of essential services, and an FAQ are available on coronavirus.idaho.gov.

