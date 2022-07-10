Idaho Rep. Dorothy Moon announces candidacy for state GOP chairwoman

Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, announced in a press release Thursday that she will run for chairperson of the Idaho Republican Party.

Moon, who narrowly lost her bid to be Idaho’s next secretary of state in the May primary, would replace current chairperson of the Idaho GOP, Tom Luna. Luna was elected to the position by members of the party at the GOP state convention in 2020 and is running for a second term.

The next chairperson will be elected at the last day of the Idaho GOP‘s convention in Twin Falls on July 16.

“I am committed to the conservative values that have made Idaho, and our Republic, great: protecting life, safeguarding our children, expanding our Second Amendment liberties, sensibly managing our natural resources and defending religious liberty,” Moon said in the release.

Moon was elected to the Idaho Legislature in 2016 after becoming politically involved with the tea party movement in 2009. She is part of a group of legislators with high marks from the Idaho Freedom Foundation, a conservative group that gives each legislator a score based on how they vote on particular bills during the legislative session. She has a 94% score based on the 2022 session.

Moon said in the release that she would build a strong fundraising apparatus for the Idaho GOP and would work to keep Democrats from gaining power in Idaho. She also criticized her state party’s leadership.

“The Idaho Republican Party leadership is currently working from a tired and outdated playbook for fundraising, organization, and outreach. Their message has failed to resonate with young families and hardworking Idahoans looking for relief from grocery taxes and high prices at the pump,” Moon said in the release.

Moon graduated from Missouri State University with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and a master’s degree in resource planning, and has taught college students and directed a special education program in Challis. She moved to Idaho with her husband, Darr, in 1994.