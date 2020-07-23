Idaho remains in Stage 4 again as officials see "very concerning" rise in cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Idaho will again remain in Stage 4 of its reopening plan because too many residents continue to get sick from COVID-19.

Gov. Brad Little announced the decision Thursday at South Central Public Health District in Twin Falls as part of a statewide press conference tour.

Little urged people to wear masks in order to reopen schools, rebound the economy, and protect lives.

“The one thing that will dramatically slow the spread of coronavirus is to wear a mask,” Little said. “Wearing a mask is the patriotic thing to do. Wear a mask to show you want a strong Idaho and a strong America."

When asked if enough people are wearing masks, Little simply replied, “No.”

“I understand it’s not comfortable,” he continued. “It feels strange to interact with our faces covered up, but it's a minor sacrifice we can make to restore health and prosperity to our state and to our nation.”

Little’s phased reopening plan, called Idaho Rebounds, began in April. Each new stage lifts additional restrictions on businesses and gatherings, and officials use several data-driven criteria to determine whether it’s safe to advance.