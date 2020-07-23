Idaho remains in Stage 4 again as officials see "very concerning" rise in cases

TWIN FALLS — Idaho will again remain in Stage 4 of its reopening plan because too many residents continue to get sick from COVID-19.
Gov. Brad Little announced the decision Thursday at South Central Public Health District in Twin Falls as part of a statewide press conference tour.
Little urged people to wear masks in order to reopen schools, rebound the economy, and protect lives.
“The one thing that will dramatically slow the spread of coronavirus is to wear a mask,” Little said. “Wearing a mask is the patriotic thing to do. Wear a mask to show you want a strong Idaho and a strong America."
When asked if enough people are wearing masks, Little simply replied, “No.”
“I understand it’s not comfortable,” he continued. “It feels strange to interact with our faces covered up, but it's a minor sacrifice we can make to restore health and prosperity to our state and to our nation.”
Little’s phased reopening plan, called Idaho Rebounds, began in April. Each new stage lifts additional restrictions on businesses and gatherings, and officials use several data-driven criteria to determine whether it’s safe to advance.
This is the third time the state failed to move beyond Stage 4, which allows all businesses to remain open and gatherings of any size as long as certain health protocols can be met.
Last week, Idaho added 4,104 new cases, a 29% increase. Most of those cases were in Ada, Bonneville, Canyon, Kootenai and Twin Falls counties, which Little called very concerning.
When asked if the plan is to continue holding the state in Stage 4 indefinitely, Little said, “The plan is for everybody to wear a mask and we can stop this thing.”
Little recently shifted to local officials more responsibility for responding to the virus.
Cities and counties in the Magic Valley are working with South Central Public Health District to develop plans for moving forward. Wednesday, the district’s board adopted a resolution “strongly encouraging” people to wear masks in public places, though some on the panel suggested the measure was too weak and instead supported a mask mandate.
At Thursday’s press conference, Director Melody Bowyer asked people to consider the risk and their community in choosing to wear a mask. She said that’s especially important for younger people who have made up a higher percentage of the positive COVID-19 cases.
“Wearing masks shows our compassion and care for each other,” Bowyer said.
