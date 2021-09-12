Idaho redistricting commission finalizing first proposed maps

One of the proposed congressional maps splits Ada County between the two congressional districts. The other proposed map doesn’t split any Idaho counties and would situate Ada County entirely within the first congressional district.

For the past 10 years, Ada County — the state’s most populated county — has been split between the two congressional districts.

Although the process is technical, redistricting will have far-reaching effects on Idaho politics, elections and government for the next decade. The new maps will determine which district Idahoans live in, and therefore which candidates they will be able to vote for and who will represent them and their families in the Legislature and in Congress for the next 10 years.

Redistricting won’t be easy, as commissioners are learning.

It’s not merely enough for commissioners to split the state into 35 evenly divided legislative districts with 52,546 people. Commissioners face additional constitutional and statutory requirements, including splitting as few of Idaho’s 44 counties as possible, attempting to keep cities and communities of interest whole and avoiding drawing oddly shaped districts or districts that are not connected.