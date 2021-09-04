Idaho redistricting commission could begin drawing proposed maps next week

“Truthfully, we’re still learning and I don’t know that anybody has got a map that they’ve got to show us yet, so we need some product,” Schmidt said during the meeting.

Redistricting is the process of redrawing the state’s 35 legislative districts and two congressional districts based on new U.S. Census Bureau data. The process takes place every 10 years and is required by the Idaho Constitution and the U.S. Constitution to ensure representation is proportional.

Idaho was the second-fastest growing state over the previous decade, according to the 2020 census, but that growth was divided and uneven. That’s why the districts are being redrawn to adhere to the principle of “one person, one vote.”

The process may seem intimidating, but it will have far-reaching effects on Idaho elections and politics over the next decade. The new maps will determine what candidates Idaho voters may vote for and, therefore, who will represent them and their family in the Idaho Legislature and in Congress.

By law, commissioners have 90 days from Wednesday’s initial meeting to turn their redistricting plan and two new maps into the state. The maps and plan are due Nov. 30. Commissioner Bart Davis said Thursday the group hopes to have its first map finished, if not voted on, by Oct. 13.