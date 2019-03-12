Try 3 months for $3

IDAHO FALLS — Two Magic Valley men were honored at the Red Cross of Greater Idaho’s fifth annual East Idaho Real Heroes Awards Luncheon at the Waterfront in Idaho Falls.

Every Day Citizen: Mike Coonce of Twin Falls was recognized for rescuing a 4-year-old was who darting through traffic on a busy 60 mph road. Coonce cornered the boy in a safe spot, put the distraught child in his truck and then flagged down a deputy who was looking for the child. The boy was delivered back to his parents uninjured.

Spirit of the Red Cross: Sleep in Heavenly Peace founder Luke Mickelson was honored for leading what has now become a nationwide effort to build bunk beds for children who had been sleeping on the floor. The program began as a service project for Mickelson’s Twin Falls church. Then word spread, and Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapters began popping up across the country. There are now 160 chapters in 40 states. Sleep in Heavenly Peace has built about 5,000 bunk beds since 2012.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments