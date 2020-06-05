Idaho records show 289 COVID-19 cases, 52 deaths in 25 nursing homes and care facilities

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Friday released a list of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities with coronavirus cases — including 52 deaths — reported among residents or staff.

The department said it plans to begin publishing the data on the state coronavirus website. The release came one week after the Idaho Statesman warned that it would file a lawsuit if the department failed to provide the records. The department had denied a Statesman request filed in May under Idaho’s open records law for the records.

Idahoans for Openness in Government also sent a letter to Gov. Brad Little and health district officials urging them to release the information.

The records released Friday show 289 coronavirus infections at 25 care facilities in Idaho. The facilities include nursing homes, assisted living facilities and group homes — of which there are a total of about 400 operating in the state.

Of those, 135 cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths are associated with care facilities in the Magic Valley.

The Canyons in Twin Falls, Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls and Desert View Care center in Buhl each have dozens of cases. The state says they have ongoing outbreaks that haven’t yet been resolved.