BOISE — The Idaho State Board of Education applied for, and will administer, a $400,000 grant from the Lumina Foundation — a private foundation in Indianapolis.
The grant will be used to raise awareness about the newly created Opportunity Scholarship for Adult Learners, help create state policies to ensure military veterans receive college credit for experience learned while in uniform and bring educational services to underserved areas of Idaho.
“This grant will go a long way in helping us inform and assist adults and veterans about opportunities we have in place to help them earn a degree or certificate,” board President Linda Clark said in a statement. “It will help us provide more higher education resources, including student advising, through collaboration with community libraries in 10 underserved counties in our state.”
Camas County is one of the recipients and will participate in the pilot outreach program.
