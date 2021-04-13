Idaho reaches unfortunate milestone: 2,000 COVID-19 deaths

BOISE — The first coronavirus-related death was announced in Idaho on March 26, 2020. A little more than a year later, Idaho has now lost 2,000 residents to the virus.
And cases in south-central Idaho are starting to rise again as new variants of COVID-19 were confirmed for the first time Tuesday.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare added five deaths to the state’s total on Tuesday to reach the 2,000-death milestone. Idaho’s case fatality rate is about 1.09%.
The latest deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Ada (2 new, 453 total), Bannock (1 new, 102 total), Bingham (1 new, 71 total) and Canyon (1 new, 290 total) counties. According to updated demographics from Health and Welfare, all five individuals were 80 or older.
Two COVID-19 variants have been confirmed by a laboratory in Twin Falls County, South Central Public Health District announced Tuesday.
There were two confirmed cases of the California variant (B.1.429) identified and four cases of the U.K. variant (B.1.1.7).
These latest variants are in addition to the 16 COVID-19 variant cases confirmed in Blaine County and announced on April 2.
“COVID-19 variants are reported to spread more quickly, especially the U.K. variant. Currently, the CDC reports this strain makes up more than a quarter of the cases across the United States and is the most common COVID-19 strain circulating in the country,” the health district said in a news release.
“In a press briefing April 7, the CDC warned this variant is more transmissible among younger people, spreading especially quickly among youth sports groups and in day care centers.”
South Central Public Health said it has seen COVID-19 cases in its region nearly double since the end of March. There were 78 cases reported March 21-27 and 150 cases reported April 4-10.
More than half of all COVID-19 deaths in Idaho have been individuals 80 or older (1,017), and long-term care residents make up nearly 40% of the state’s deaths, at 783. Individuals in their 70s account for 577 deaths, while 272 have died in their 60s and 83 in their 50s. Five people between the ages of 18 and 29 have died, 10 in their 30s and 35 in their 40s.
Health and Welfare has racial demographics for all but five of the state’s 2,000 deaths, and that breaks down as follows: white (1,881), other/multiple races (41), American Indian/Alaska native (40), Asian (19) and Black/African American (9). Hispanic individuals account for 199 deaths.
There were just 219 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide Tuesday, increasing the state’s total to 183,910 cases. Health and Welfare estimates that 103,365 of those cases have recovered.
The counties adding new cases were Ada (73 new, 50,296 total), Bannock (13 new, 8,549 total), Benewah (1 new, 659 total), Bingham (9 new, 4,759 total), Blaine (8 new, 2,323 total), Boise (1 new, 334 total), Bonner (11 new, 3,154 total), Bonneville (29 new, 14,522 total), Boundary (1 new, 852 total), Canyon (32 new, 25,970 total), Elmore (17 new, 1,865 total), Franklin (1 new, 1,165 total), Fremont (5 new, 1,112 total), Jefferson (3 new, 2,923 total), Latah (6 new, 2,993 total), Lincoln (1 new, 497 total), Madison (10 new, 7,075 total), Nez Perce (3 new, 3,520 total), Owyhee (1 new, 1,045 total), Payette (6 new, 2,484 total), Teton (2 new, 1,187 total), Washington (1 new, 1,205 total).
Health and Welfare removed cases from Caribou (-1 new, 677 total), Kootenai (-11 new, 17,376 total), Minidoka (-2 new, 2,315 total) and Twin Falls (-1 new, 9,262 total) counties. The Idaho Statesman reached out to Health and Welfare for further explanation on why these cases were removed. It is not unusual for cases to be removed based on the timing of reporting or information learned while conducting an investigation, although 11 at once is atypical.