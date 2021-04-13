Idaho reaches unfortunate milestone: 2,000 COVID-19 deaths

“In a press briefing April 7, the CDC warned this variant is more transmissible among younger people, spreading especially quickly among youth sports groups and in day care centers.”

South Central Public Health said it has seen COVID-19 cases in its region nearly double since the end of March. There were 78 cases reported March 21-27 and 150 cases reported April 4-10.

More than half of all COVID-19 deaths in Idaho have been individuals 80 or older (1,017), and long-term care residents make up nearly 40% of the state’s deaths, at 783. Individuals in their 70s account for 577 deaths, while 272 have died in their 60s and 83 in their 50s. Five people between the ages of 18 and 29 have died, 10 in their 30s and 35 in their 40s.

Health and Welfare has racial demographics for all but five of the state’s 2,000 deaths, and that breaks down as follows: white (1,881), other/multiple races (41), American Indian/Alaska native (40), Asian (19) and Black/African American (9). Hispanic individuals account for 199 deaths.

There were just 219 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide Tuesday, increasing the state’s total to 183,910 cases. Health and Welfare estimates that 103,365 of those cases have recovered.