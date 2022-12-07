Idaho QB Gevani McCoy wins Jerry Rice Award as nation's top freshman

No freshman in FCS football was better than Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy in 2022.

He's got the award to prove it.

After leading the Vandals to their first winning record since 2016 and an FCS playoff appearance for the first time since 1995, McCoy on Wednesday won the Jerry Rice Award, given annually to the most outstanding FCS rookie.

The voting wasn't close among the 25 finalists. McCoy received 31 first-place votes and totaled 203 points, well ahead of Albany quarterback Reese Poffenbarger, who finished second with 118 points.

"Words can't even describe how I'm feeling right now," McCoy said in a video posted by the university that captured his reaction to learning the news.

McCoy passed for 2,791 yards and 27 touchdowns, with only seven interceptions, as the Vandals (7-5) surpassed expectations in head coach Jason Eck's first season in Moscow.

He also ran for 89 yards and three touchdowns and caught a 14-yard touchdown on the throwback pass.

"We are extremely proud of Vani's development," Eck said in a school-issued news release. "He was a catalyst for our offense that kept improving all year. He is a tremendous leader who plays with great emotional stability."

He added, "I look forward to the future with Vani at the helm."

The Jerry Rice Award, presented since 2011, is named for the NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver who starred at FCS Mississippi Valley State. The list of past recipients include current NFL players Cooper Kupp, Chase Edmonds and Trey Lance.

McCoy will be honored Jan. 7 at the FCS National Awards banquet in Frisco, Texas.

At a glance The top 10 finishers in voting for the 2022 Jerry Rice Award: 1. Gevani McCoy, QB, Idaho, 203 points (31 first-place votes); 2. Reese Poffenbarger, QB, Albany, 118 (9); 3. Makai Jackson, WR, Saint Francis, 105 (2); 4. Rex Connors, DB, UC Davis, 99 (5); 5. Eric O'Neill, DL, LIU, 77 (2); 6. Desmond Reid, RB, Western Carolina, 41; 7. Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Jackson State, 25 (2); 8. Jalen Jones, DB, William & Mary, 18; 9.(tie) Patrick Rohrbach, P, Montana, (1); Sam Franklin, RB, UT Martin; and Wedner Cadet, DB, Georgetown, (2) 17.