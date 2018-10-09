BOISE — Throughout October, Idaho Public Television will broadcast moderated discussions with candidates for Idaho’s statewide and congressional offices on “The Idaho Debates,” and “Idaho Reports” will present specials on two statewide ballot measures.
The following debates and specials are scheduled to air but may change due to candidate participation. After they air, each program will be available for streaming at idahoptv.org/elections.
- Secretary of state — 8:30 p.m. Oct. 11
- Superintendent of public instruction — 8 p.m. Oct. 12
- Second congressional district — 7 p.m. Oct. 14
- Governor — 8 p.m. Oct. 15
- Lieutenant governor — 8 p.m. Oct. 17
- Medicaid expansion — 8 p.m. Oct. 19
- Horse racing — 8 p.m. Oct. 26
- First congressional district — 8 p.m. Oct. 29
“The Idaho Debates” is a partnership with the Idaho Press Club, Boise State University’s School of Public Service, University of Idaho’s McClure Center, Idaho State University’s School of Political Science and the League of Women Voters’ Voter Education Fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.