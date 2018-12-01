BOISE — Idaho Power reminds customers to be vigilant about utility scams year-round but especially at the holidays. Be aware of these common utility scams:
- Scammers call customers demanding immediate payment to prevent shut-off. They ask for payment using Green Dot Cards or other pre-paid methods. Idaho Power does not request payment through pre-paid cards.
- Scammers ask for up-front cash payments for Smart Meter installation. Idaho Power does not bill customers for meters of any kind.
- Scammers posing as Idaho Power inspectors request access to customers’ homes to check on wiring, heating units, meters, etc. They claim the item needs to be fixed and paid for right away.
- Scammers post shut-off notices on customers’ front doors and demand immediate payment over the phone to prevent a disconnect. Idaho Power will always attempt to contact you via phone and mail before posting shut-off notices and never demands immediate payment over the phone.
Always ask to see Idaho Power identification and, when in doubt, close the door or hang up and immediately call Idaho Power Customer Service at 208-388-2323.
For more information, go to idahopower.com or idacorpinc.com.
