Idaho Power is seeking approval from the Idaho Public Utilities Commission to increase overall rates by 8.61 percent.

The commission is hosting two online public workshops on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 to share information on an application from Idaho Power to increase rates and charges for electric service.

The Aug. 14 workshop is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., or after all customer questions have been answered.

To participate over the phone, please call 415-655-0001 and enter meeting number 2631 958 1582 when prompted. To participate online, puc.idaho.gov/case/Details/7022.

The Aug. 15 workshop is from noon to 3 p.m., or after all customer questions have been answered, whichever comes first. To participate over the phone, please call 415-655-0001 and enter meeting number 2630 644 9497 when prompted. To participate online, please visit puc.idaho.gov/case/Details/7022.

Additional information on Idaho Power’s application is available at puc.idaho.gov/case/Details/7022.