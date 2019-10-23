BOISE — Idaho Power has filed a request with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission to decrease rates for Idaho customers — the result of the company’s agreement to cease operations at the Boardman, Oregon, coal-fired power plant Dec. 31, 2020.
A refund is due to customers after truing-up a balancing account and selling certain plant assets. The decrease will reflect an annual revenue reduction of $1.06 million, effective Jan. 1.
In addition to reducing customer prices, ceasing operations at Boardman aligns with Idaho Power Co.’s goal to provide 100% clean energy by 2045 as part of its “Clean Today. Cleaner Tomorrow” initiative.
If Idaho Power’s request in this matter is approved by the commission as filed, the average Idaho residential customer using 950 kilowatt-hours per month will see a reduction of $0.09, effective Jan. 1.
Idaho Power Co.’s filing is subject to public review and approval by the Idaho Public Utilities Commission. Copies of the application are available at the commission office at 11331 W. Chinden Blvd., Building 8, Suite 201-A, Boise, Idaho 83714; power company offices at idahopower.com; and at puc.idaho.gov. Customers also may subscribe to the commission’s RSS feed to receive periodic updates via email about the case. Written comments regarding Idaho Power’s application may be filed with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission.
