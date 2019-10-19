{{featured_button_text}}
Rainbow trout release

Idaho Power Co. will release rainbow trout this month.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF IDAHO POWER CO.

BOISE — Fall weather is fine for fishing, and anglers’ odds of taking home a stringer full of trout from the Snake River will be a lot better now, thanks to Idaho Power.

The company will release more than 78,000 rainbow trout into the river this month, starting this week. About 52,000 fish will go to C.J. Strike Reservoir, south of Mountain Home. The release will be split between the Cottonwood Park boat launch and the Jack’s Creek sportsman’s access.

Idaho Power will release another 4,000 fish at Centennial Park near Twin Falls, and 15,000 will go into Lower Salmon Falls Reservoir at the Bell Rapids boat ramp. Later this month, the company will add 8,000 trout to American Falls Reservoir.

The fish are raised in the Hagerman Valley, and they average 10 to 12 inches when released — the perfect size for a frying pan or grill.

Idaho Power’s federal licenses to operate hydroelectric facilities on the Snake River require the company to preserve and enhance recreational opportunities. As part of that effort, the company stocks various locations along the middle Snake each year. The company also provides an online map that shows release locations and recommended access points for anglers. Go to docs.idahopower.com/pdfs/ourEnvironment/troutMap.pdf.

Some trout released previously have metal jaw tags. Anglers are asked to report any tagged fish they catch by recording the tag number, date, any reward value and the approximate location where the fish was caught. Call toll free at 800-388-6011 and provide information including your name, mailing address, telephone number and whether the fish was kept or released.

Anglers who report tagged fish through the toll-free number are entered in a drawing for $1,000. For more information, go to idahopower.com/fish.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments