Idaho Power lineman

Journeyman lineman Kris Newberry, of Idaho Power Co., changes out the cross beam on a power line pole Aug. 22, 2017, in Kimberly.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE

BOISE — Idaho Power has requested a $19.2 million rate increase, which if approved would increase the average customer’s bill by $3.49 per month.

The request comes in the company’s annual Fixed Cost Adjustment with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission.

The change would impact customers’ bills beginning June 1.

Idaho Power says even with reduced power use, it has to recover its fixed costs, which include those associated with infrastructure like generation plants, power lines, substations and other equipment as well as certain administrative costs.

If the company collects less than the authorized fixed-cost amount, the utilities commission allows it to collect the difference through a surcharge. If the company collects more than the authorized amount, it refunds the difference to customers through a credit. Both scenarios have happened in the past.

Idaho Power’s filing is a proposal subject to public review and approval by the commission. Copies of the application are available to the public at the IPUC, 472 W. Washington St., Boise, Idaho 83702; at puc.idaho.gov; at Idaho Power offices; or at idahopower.com.

Written comments regarding Idaho Power’s application may be filed with the IPUC at the above addresses.

