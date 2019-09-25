CAREY — In an effort to improve reliability, Idaho Power will rebuild part of a transmission line that delivers power to Hailey. The line is north of Idaho Highway 20 and far from major roads, homes or businesses.
Explosive noise from the use of implosive devices will occur periodically from Wednesday to the end of October at high elevations between Picabo and Carey. The devices will be used to form safe, reliable connections between the line’s wires and insulators.
You have free articles remaining.
As with all projects, Idaho Power will follow safety procedures to protect workers, the public and the land, the company said.
For more information, call Sven Berg at 208-388-2905 or email sberg@idahopower.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.