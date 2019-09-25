{{featured_button_text}}
Idaho Power line stock

Idaho Power Co. apprentice lineman Claysen Hale prepares to change out jumpers and stirrups on a power line Nov. 11, 2106, in Twin Falls.

 HEATHER KENNISON, TIMES-NEWS FILE

CAREY — In an effort to improve reliability, Idaho Power will rebuild part of a transmission line that delivers power to Hailey. The line is north of Idaho Highway 20 and far from major roads, homes or businesses.

Explosive noise from the use of implosive devices will occur periodically from Wednesday to the end of October at high elevations between Picabo and Carey. The devices will be used to form safe, reliable connections between the line’s wires and insulators. 

As with all projects, Idaho Power will follow safety procedures to protect workers, the public and the land, the company said.

For more information, call Sven Berg at 208-388-2905 or email sberg@idahopower.com.

