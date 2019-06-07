{{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — The Idaho Power Residential New Construction Pilot Program offers builders a $1,500 incentive to build energy-efficient, all-electric homes using heat-pump technology.

These homes must meet strict requirements to make them at least 20 percent more energy-efficient than homes built to standard state energy code.

Residential New Construction Pilot Program homes must feature the following:

  • High-performance heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems
  • High-efficiency windows
  • Increased insulation values
  • Tighter building shells

Customers living in energy-efficient electric homes will benefit from a safe, comfortable and environmentally friendly living environment.

For more information, go to idahopower.com/newhomes.

