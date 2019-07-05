BOISE — Idaho Power has released its long-term energy plan emphasizing the company’s clean-energy goal while it continues to provide reliable, affordable energy to a growing customer base.
The 2019 Integrated Resource Plan was filed with public utility commissions in Idaho and Oregon June 28. Regulators in both states will set a schedule for public review and comment, and they will provide their own responses later this year.
“This plan shows the way forward as we work toward our goal of providing 100 percent clean energy by 2045,” Tess Park, Idaho Power’s vice president of power supply, said in a statement. “We see less coal, more solar and increased transmission capacity from the Northwest while hydro-power remains the backbone of our system.”
The Integrated Resource Plan is a 20-year plan that examines the cost, reliability and potential risks of the company’s current energy sources and new resources needed to serve growing demand. Taking input from a public advisory council, outside analysts and the company’s own experts, Idaho Power planners use a sophisticated computer model to evaluate a range of options.
The resulting preferred energy mix calls for exiting five of seven coal-fired generating units the company co-owns by the end of 2026 and connecting 220 megawatts of solar in the next four years. Bringing the Boardman to Hemingway 500-kilovolt transmission project on-line in 2026 will also add to the company’s available resources.
To see the full plan, go to idahopower.com/irp.
