BOISE — Changing gas prices, battery technology improvements, environmental concerns and federal incentives are contributing to increased interest in electric vehicles.
Idaho Power recently added several tools to its website to guide customers investigating going electric and to help those already driving EVs get more out of their vehicles.
Go to idahopower.com/ev to find a calculator for how much you can save by choosing electric over gas, a car-comparison guide, the benefits of electric vehicles, tax credit information, an interactive map to help find the nearest charging station, and facts about charging stations.
