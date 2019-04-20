TWIN FALLS — Commercial, industrial and irrigation power customers may want to hold off on installing their own on-site generation systems.
Idaho Power Co. has asked the Idaho Public Utilities Commission for permission to suspend the addition of new net metering customers in those large commercial classes. “Net metering” customers generate their own energy, sell excess energy to the power company, and either pay or receive credit for the difference between their usage and power generation. The most common generation source is solar panels.
But Idaho Power is in the midst of reviewing its compensation structure for these types of customers, power company spokesman Jordan Rodriguez said. The utility claims its request to pause new applications would protect customers from jumping into investments that may not be economical in the future.
“We’re trying to avoid customers making large investments based on one set of factors, when those factors may change,” Rodriguez said.
The PUC issued an order Thursday denying the request to suspend net metering service to new commercial or industrial applicants. However, the commission will accept comments for the next two weeks and may make another decision thereafter.
Solar companies, meanwhile, argue the utility is trying to monopolize renewable energy in the state. Idaho Power previously announced it would have entirely clean energy sources by 2045.
“Idaho Power may be promising 100% clean energy, but now the monopoly utility is making clear that it wants to be the only one that controls that affordable, reliable clean power,” Briana Kobor, regulatory director with Vote Solar, said in a statement. “Every Idaho family, church, school and business should have the right to go solar on their own property if they so choose, and they deserve fair net metering compensation and predictability from their utility for making that investment.”
Vote Solar is a nonprofit that advocates for policies and programs to lower solar costs and expand solar access in the U.S.
Solar companies are especially opposed to Idaho Power’s request to suspend its net metering program until 2020 — when a large tax incentive for solar systems decreases from its current 30%.
“Seventy-five percent of our projected revenue for 2019 comes from agricultural and commercial projects,” Cat Gietzen of Gietzen Solar said in a statement.
Gietzen Solar has offices in Twin Falls and Buhl. Already, some large companies that were ready to sign contracts are beginning to choose not to move forward, Gietzen told the Times-News.
“This proposal is bad for businesses that want to go solar, bad for Idaho’s growing solar job market, and another worrisome blow to consumer choice and energy freedom from this utility,” Kobor said.
Residential and small business generation
Net metering has been a hot topic among Idaho Power customers and stakeholders for several years. In 2017, Idaho Power filed a case with the PUC requesting permission to separate its smaller net metering customers into different classes. The commission approved, and the company split off those customers into their own residential and small business classes.
The company still has an open case with the PUC that is involving stakeholders such as solar companies and environmental groups. The outcome of that case will determine what the compensation should look like for small net-metering customers — and what is a fair value for that energy, Rodriguez said. No rate change has come forward as of yet.
“These cases can take quite a while,” he said.
Meanwhile, Idaho residents are increasingly taking advantage of tax credits and setting up on-site generation systems. As of the end of March, Idaho Power had 3,663 active residential and small business systems on its grid. Of those, 3,611 were solar, 42 were wind and 10 were hydro. These have a total nameplate capacity of 30.7 megawatts.
The company also had 456 residential and small business systems pending approval, Rodriguez said. All but one — a hydroelectric system — were for solar projects. On-site generation has had steep growth since about 2015, Rodriguez said.
Multimillion-dollar investments
Just as residential and small business customers have sought out their own generation, increasingly, so are larger commercial, industrial and irrigation companies throughout the state.
“We’re seeing a substantial increase in Schedule 84 customers who have an interest in on-site generation and who are making or considering large investments in these systems,” Rodriguez said.
In the past three months alone, Idaho Power has seen a 114% increase in capacity from that class — including pending customers — the company said in its application. Commercial systems have had a 32% annual growth rate from 2012 to 2018.
The largest driver of this current growth: irrigators. As of the end of 2018, Idaho Power’s irrigation net metering customers around the state had 1.09 megawatts of capacity. Between the end of 2018 and March of this year, active and pending capacity for irrigation customer generation has more than tripled to 5.06 megawatts.
Idaho Power would like to evaluate the rates for large net metering customers, including how to compensate for energy and what the value of energy is. The company argues the current rate structure is unfair to other customers because net generation customers are getting credited for things Idaho Power is paying for such as customer service.
Currently, power customers receive a credit for their power generation at the full retail rate, Rodriguez said.
Anyone interested in reading the application or commenting on the case should go to puc.idaho.gov.
