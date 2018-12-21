BOISE — An increasing number of Idaho Power customers are reporting misleading statements and activities from individuals selling solar systems or stating that they are selling services related to Idaho Power. Examples include people claiming to be associated with Idaho Power while attempting to make a sale or using Idaho Power’s name to gain access to the customer’s home.
Here is a list of things Idaho Power does and does not do regarding solar energy:
- Supports solar and other renewable energy choices
- Works with licensed installers to allow customers to interconnect with Idaho Power’s electrical grid
- Conducts an on-site inspection for newly installed systems prior to interconnection
- Employs energy advisors who can answer questions about solar and other topics
- Does not sell solar systems or other energy products door-to-door
- Does not endorse or partner with specific solar companies but works with all licensed installers
- Does not visit your home without notifying you first
- Does not have offerings where customers are off the grid. Interconnected solar customers have separate requirements, but they still use Idaho Power’s grid.
To find FAQs, rules for interconnection and solar payback calculations, go to idahopower.com/energy/renewable-energy/green-choices/solar-power-options/. To speak to an energy advisor, call 1-800-632-6605.
If you question whether an individual works for Idaho Power, ask them to produce their employee ID and call the number to confirm.
Suspicious behavior or unwanted trespassing should be reported to local law enforcement. Inaccurate or aggressive sales tactics should be reported to the Better Business Bureau.
