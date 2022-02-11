Idaho Potato Commission hypes new french fry perfume. Want to buy some? You’re cooked

Hoping to buy the new french fry fragrance all the sexy people are wearing?

You’re cooked.

Launched Monday on the Idaho Potato Commission’s website, “Frites by Idaho” officially sold out Wednesday — after an earlier blowout.

Feeding off Valentine’s Day lust, the quirky, limited-edition fry fragrance apparently was more “a-peeling” than anyone had imagined. (Thanks for the pun, Potato Commission.)

“Inspired by the irresistible scent of french fries,” the entirely real perfume was “crafted from a blend of essential oils and distilled Idaho Potatoes.” A 1.7-ounce bottle was $1.89 — “about the same price as a large order of fries.”

The New York Daily News wrote about it. KTVB Channel 7 staffers spritzed it on themselves.

“@IdahoPotato says it’s the essence of potatoes,” morning co-anchor Doug Petcash tweeted. “I don’t know about that, but it’s not bad for $2.”

Despite that saucy endorsement, the fry scent still sold like hot potatoes, er, cakes. It took four hours for the initial sellout. After stock was replenished Tuesday, it took under 24 hours to go again — for good. Several hundred bottles in total.

The Potato Commission says a national survey indicates that almost 90% of Americans find the smell of french fries too attractive to be denied. “This perfume is a great gift for anyone who can’t refuse a french fry,” Jamey Higham, president and CEO of the Potato Commission, said in a media release.

Except nobody can freakin’ buy any, Jamey! And we’re feelin’ salty!

OK, more like devastated.

Before you stick your head in the nearest fryer, there’s hope. The Potato Commission is giving away 10 individual bottles on its Instagram page.

And, actually, slathering yourself in used restaurant fryer oil? That might be a reasonable substitute. Maybe even more alluring in the Gem State.

“Frites and Finger Steaks by Idaho”? Now that’s hot.

