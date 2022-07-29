 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Idaho officials will allow remote bidding for state lands

  • Updated
  • 0
Idaho Department of Lands

Cattle graze Nov. 14, 2017, on endowment land owned by the Idaho Department of Lands along the north rim of the Snake River Canyon. The purpose of such endowment land is to bring in funds for public education.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

BOISE — Idaho officials are looking to expand the number of participants in auctions for state lands and potentially bring in more money by allowing remote bidding.

The announcement by the Idaho Department of Lands on Wednesday comes ahead of an Aug. 13 auction in Coeur d’Alene for 10 cottage sites at Priest Lake in northern Idaho and an auction this fall for a 14-acre “high-end” island in Payette Lake near the vacation and second-home town of McCall in west-central Idaho.

“The former live auction process limited participation to those who could attend in person,” Jim Elbin, the department’s division administrator for Trust Land Management, said in a statement. “Remote bidding may increase competition at endowment auctions, helping us better meet our constitutional mandate to maximize the return for our endowment beneficiaries.”

The Priest Lake lots can be viewed online at Corbett Bottles Real Estate Auctions and Proxibid and the Idaho Department of Lands.

People are also reading…

The department is overseen by the Idaho Land Board comprised of the governor and four other statewide elected officials. The state constitution requires the Land Board to maximize financial return over the long term, benefitting mainly public schools.

Statewide, the Land Board directs the Idaho Department of Lands in managing about 3,900 square miles of state-owned land. The big revenue producer on those lands is timber.

The decision to use remote auctions comes at a time when the Land Board is facing increasing pressure to sell lands that have skyrocketed in value, outpacing the value of keeping the land as an ongoing asset. But state land, especially in the McCall area, is also prized as public land accessible to outdoor recreationists.

Idaho has been selling hundreds of residential home sites in recent years as it gets out of the business of leasing that land. The move began amid concerns the state wasn’t getting fair-market value for the leases.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Murtaugh man dies in ATV crash

Murtaugh man dies in ATV crash

PAUL — A Murtaugh man driving an ATV died Thursday afternoon after failing to yield to a pickup truck west of Paul, police say.

Group mistakenly paints Art Alley

Group mistakenly paints Art Alley

TWIN FALLS — At first, graffiti-like painting discovered Tuesday morning along downtown’s Art Alley looked like a deliberate act of vandalism.

Watch Now: Related Video

Hawaii couple with possible KGB ties charged with stealing ID's of dead babies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News