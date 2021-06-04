Idaho officials wanted 80% of seniors vaccinated by June. We fell 5% short

“We just saw that those models really didn’t fit exactly what was going on because transmission was different. We didn’t really have homogeneous populations, and when you (are vaccinated) you may not be 100% protected from transmitting it or becoming reinfected,” Blue said of experts shift away from thinking that herd immunity would bring coronavirus under control.

“While we have not met our public health goal, we do still have an opportunity to increase vaccination rates in all population groups,” Idaho Department of Health and Welfare spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr said in an email. “Vaccine is readily available in Idaho, and we are deploying a variety of methods to get vaccine to people and making it easy for people to choose to get the vaccine where they live, work, and play. Reaching our goal will take more time than we had originally estimated, but we’re still working hard to get as many people vaccinated as possible because that is the best way to stop the transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19.”