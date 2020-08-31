Idaho nursing homes were visited by state inspectors who didn’t realize they had COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two state inspectors who visited Idaho nursing homes in July were unknowingly infected with the coronavirus at the time, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

The inspectors were at the nursing homes to review how well the facilities followed federal rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The state notified four nursing homes about potential exposure, “out of an abundance of caution,” Health and Welfare said in an email this week responding to a query from the Idaho Statesman. The department didn’t specify which nursing homes were visited by the COVID-19 positive inspectors.

The department hasn’t been notified of any COVID-19 cases in those nursing homes that trace back to the inspectors’ visits, said spokesperson Niki Forbing-Orr.

“As soon as each of the two nursing home surveyors received the positive test results, we immediately required them to self-isolate, so we don’t know precisely if and when those surveyors were infectious as they conducted their survey work in those four facilities,” Forbing-Orr said. “We want to emphasize that all surveyors are screened by facility staff before they even enter the facility to conduct a survey.”