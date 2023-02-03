TWIN FALLS — As she moved closer to her graduation from Minico High School in Rupert, Lauren Nesbit had that conversation. The one many moms and dads have with their teenagers.

“My parents were like, ‘Hey, you have to decide what you want to do for the rest of your life,’” Nesbit recalled with a smile.

She knew they were right, so she quickly went to work writing a list of “every job I thought I might want to do” and trying to figure out the “worst thing” about each of them to help her narrow her path.

Baker? “My mom told me I’d have to wake up at 3 a.m. every day to make donuts. I thought, ‘That sounds awful.’”

Veterinarian? “Then I had to put one of our horses down and I said, ‘No, I can’t do that.’”

Lawyer? “We had a mock trial (at school). It was awful.”

That left her with one job on the list — and it was one that few girls or young women, even women in general, choose to pursue in Idaho. Nesbit wanted to be a doctor.

On this National Women Physicians Day, marked annually on Feb. 3 in honor of Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell, the first female to attend medical school in the United States and later the first listed on the U.S. Medical Register in the 1850s, Nesbit is moving ever closer to joining the smallest cohort in any of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Just 26% of physicians in Idaho are women, the lowest percentage in the country, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. The number, nationally, is 37%.

In the 22 years since she moved to Twin Falls, Dr. Kathryn Reese has seen remarkable change in medicine — especially around recordkeeping, technology and accuracy in diagnoses.

“It’s nice to have something besides handwritten notes,” Reese said, half-jokingly.

What hasn’t changed, she said, is the makeup of the medical community in a city that has grown into the fifth largest in the Gem State.

“There’s not very many women physicians in the Twin Falls area,” Reese told the Times-News on Thursday. “I’ve always been surrounded by male colleagues.”

Reese isn’t resentful. She is quick to point out she’s been treated with respect and never made to feel out of place — but she’s also hopeful more women will follow the same path as Nesbit and choose medicine.

While Nesbit enrolled at Boise State University without declaring a major, she immediately zeroed in on pre-medicine courses, beginning with an anatomy and physiology class.

“I just loved it,” she said.

From Boise, Nesbit was off to the University of Washington School of Medicine, through the WWAMI program, a competitive, one-of-its-kind collaboration between Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho that provides in-state tuition rates to reduce educational costs at the Seattle school.

She landed back in Idaho nearly four years ago, working between Caldwell and the Magic Valley, which she described as “the cherry on top” because she was close to home. She’ll begin work at the Buhl clinic in September.

“I’ve been really lucky to have great female physician mentors, but it is pretty noticeable … that it’s more men,” Nesbit told the Times-News. “I do wish there were more of us because, as a female, it’s nice to go see a female physician.”

Reese, who specializes in pediatrics — including care of child abuse victims — concurred. She encouraged girls and young women who are considering a career in medicine to “think about why you want to do it” and then use that answer as motivation.

“I think the more diversity we have — gender, color or cultural background — can only help our patients,” she said. “The more comfortable they are, the more likely it is that they’ll be open to improving their own health care.”

Soon, Idaho will have at least one new female physician. Nesbit looks forward to welcoming more.

“I don’t know who to attribute this quote to, because I’ve seen it a few times and read it,” she said, “but it says, ‘The world needs doctors who look like you,’ and I think that’s true.

“You may not think you came from the right background, or that you’re from Rupert, or whatever it is, but that’s not what matters. It matters what you bring to the table.”