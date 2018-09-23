IDAHO FALLS — Idaho National Laboratory has published “A Parent’s Guide to STEM,” a resource available in both English and Spanish.
The handbook will help parents navigate the steps needed to prepare their children to encounter science, technology, engineering and math in their everyday lives, school and their careers.
The guide contains resources for every step of a student’s academic life: introducing elementary students to science in the kitchen, providing places to turn for homework help, helping high school students prep for the SAT and much more. The booklet will even guide parents as they help their students through the college application process including choosing a degree, finding scholarships and selecting the school that is right for them.
INL’s K-12 STEM education and outreach program focuses on developing a skilled and prepared STEM-literate workforce. Outreach is focused on students, teachers and the community. "A Parent’s Guide to STEM" represents an important step to include parents and families as a vital aspect of a student’s success in school.
The project was led by INL summer intern Adrienne Petrovic, a sophomore at Idaho State University, under the direction of her mentor Dr. Catherine Riddle.
"A Parent’s Guide to STEM" can be accessed at inl.gov.
