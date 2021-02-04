Idaho National Guard identifies 3 Treasure Valley men killed in helicopter crash

Peltzer was a pilot who had served in the Idaho Guard since 2005. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The three men were the only ones aboard the helicopter Tuesday night, when they were conducting a routine training flight. The crew last made contact with air control at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. Just after 8 p.m., an emergency transmitter was activated and a search for the aircraft began immediately. Search crews located the downed Black Hawk at around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday and confirmed that there were no survivors.

Lt. Col. Nicole Washington, commander of the 1st Battalion, 183rd Aviation Regiment of the Idaho Guard, said during a Wednesday news conference that there were no distress calls made before the crash.

Washington added that she knew all three men personally, and said the crash leaves a “tremendous, indescribable void” within the Guard.

“The sudden and tragic loss of three of our fellow Guardsmen is extremely heartbreaking to every member of our Idaho National Guard family,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general and commander of the Idaho Guard, in a news release.