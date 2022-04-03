Idaho meteorologist Larry Gebert dies at 65. There will ‘never be another like him’

After a 45-year broadcasting career throughout the West, KTVB meteorologist Larry Gebert died Friday evening, according to the news station. He was 65.

Gebert suffered complications from a heart attack, but he was “surrounded by his loving family” and “passed away peacefully,” according to KTVB.

“We will remember him for all of it, but we will always love him for his heart, kindness, support, friendship, and dedication,” KTVB’s staff wrote. “There will simply never be another like him.”

Gebert joined Idaho’s NewsChannel 7 in 1992 but he started his career in 1977 while finishing his degree at Carroll College in Montana. He worked in the Montana area as a sports reporter and news director until 1983, when he moved to Boise.

Gebert left behind his wife, Julie, three sons and two daughters-in-law. He adored his family and would have “water ski(ed) across the Atlantic Ocean if any of them needed anything,” according to KTVB.

Just a few years ago, local business owner Scott Burney got a tattoo of the Idaho legend on his thigh, which Gebert praised at the time and said it was a “real tattoo.”

Within hours of the announcement of Gebert’s death, hundreds took to social media to remember the weatherman.

“Sadly, some people leave holes in our lives so big they will never be filled,” Idaho Gov. Brad Little posted on Twitter. “Larry was a part of our Idaho community, and in the homes of many of our families every morning through his work on air. My deepest sympathies to his family and friends.”

Boise City Council Member Lisa Sánchez remembered Gebert from an interview promoting the Girl Scouts roughly 15 years ago. Sánchez said Gebert “was always working to support the important work of local non-profits.”

KTVB reiterated that sentiment, remembering him as a philanthropist and “a man of great charity.” Gebert — who stood 6 feet, 6 inches tall — would put on his “khakis and sneakers and go wherever a non-profit needed his help,” KTVB said.

Annually, Gebert was known to host, emcee or be the auctioneer at dozens of fundraisers throughout the Treasure Valley — helping 86 different events one year, according to KTVB.

“He set the standard for all of us to be highly engaged in our community, not to just cover our community,” KTVB said. “He was the personification of KTVB’s commitment to community service. We will honor Larry by continuing that level of commitment.”

Details regarding Gebert’s celebration of life service are expected to be announced in the coming days but cards can be delivered to KTVB. Anyone looking to donate in Gebert’s honor can give to the 7Cares Idaho Shares fund.

