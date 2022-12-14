Idaho man faces felony drug delivery charges

TWIN FALLS — A 32-year-old man faces felony drug charges after he and a woman were about to use drugs in his vehicle, according to police.

Wilfredo Gomez also faces a felony count of destruction/concealment of evidence and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Gomez was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver after police officers came upon his parked vehicle Sunday afternoon near Pole Line Road and Blue Lakes Boulevard.

Gomez allegedly drove away from police in his Dodge Durango, while police followed, and officers say he discarded drug-related items out his window.

The woman told police Gomez offered to sell her hydrocodone pills and later offered her fentanyl.

Among the drug charges, Gomez faces intent to deliver a controlled substance while a child under 18 years old is present. Records say a 5-year-old girl was in Gomez’s vehicle.

Gomez, who was convicted of a drug-related felony in 2014, according to records, was also found to have two guns in the vehicle, records say.

Gomez is being held on $100,000 bond and a preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 23. The woman could also face charges, pending results of lab tests, records say.