BOISE — Idaho’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children will implement new income guidelines, effective July 1, that raise household income eligibility limits to help offset cost-of-living increases. This review and adjustment happens annually.
To be eligible for the WIC program, an individual must be a pregnant or breastfeeding woman, a woman who has recently been pregnant or an infant or child younger than five years old. In addition, the individual must live in Idaho, have a need that can be helped by WIC foods and nutrition counseling and have a low-to-moderate income.
To be eligible on the basis of income, an applicant’s gross income before taxes are withheld must fall at or below 185 percent of the U.S. Poverty Income Guidelines. For example, under the new guidelines, a family of three can earn up to $39,461 annually; under the old guidelines a family of three could have earned up to $38,443 annually.
If you or a family member are in the categories served by WIC and currently receive Medicaid, SNAP, TANF or CHIP, you are automatically income-eligible for WIC.
Listed are the WIC income-eligibility guidelines effective July 1 through June 30, 2020:
- 1 household member — $23,107
- 2 household members — $31,284
- 3 household members — $39,461
- 4 household members — $47,638
- 5 household members — $55,815
- More than 5 household members — Call the local WIC clinic.
*One pregnant woman counts as two household members.
The Women, Infant and Children fund provides nutritious supplemental foods such as fresh fruits and vegetables, milk, eggs, cheese, cereal, juice, beans and peanut butter at no cost to qualified families. WIC services also include health screenings, nutrition counseling, breastfeeding information and support, help from registered dietitians and referrals to other services.
The average Idahoan enrolled in WIC receives approximately $48 of healthy foods per month. There are currently approximately 32,000 people per month receiving Idaho WIC assistance.
To apply for WIC or for more information, call the Idaho CareLine at 211 or 1-800-926-2588 or go to wic.dhw.idaho.gov.
