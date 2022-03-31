Idaho Lottery still looking for holder of million dollar winning ticket purchased in south-central Idaho

BOISE — It’s been three months since the Idaho Lottery announced the winning numbers for its holiday favorite game, the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle, but the top prize remains unclaimed and the winner has yet to contact the Idaho Lottery.

The winning number is 027047. The winning ticket was sold at an Idaho Lottery retail location in Blaine County and is worth $1 million.

“Players who win a large lottery prize sometimes delay coming forward to claim it, but we’ve reached the half-way point in the claiming period for this $1,000,000 winning ticket and the player needs to start thinking about coming forward,” said Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson. “Winning tickets expire 180 days after the drawing and this one will be invalid after June 27, 2022. After that date, we will be unable to pay the claim.”

All unclaimed prizes at the end of the fiscal year ultimately find their way back to the Idaho Lottery’s beneficiaries: Idaho public schools, the Bond Levy Equalization Fund, and the Department of Administration’s Permanent Building Fund for places like Idaho’s college and university campuses. Each year, anywhere from $3.3 million to $4.8 million in winning Idaho Lottery tickets go unclaimed.

If no one steps forward with the winning ticket, this will become only the third $1 million winning draw ticket in Idaho Lottery history to go unclaimed and the first in a decade. In 2010 a $1,000,000 Powerball winning ticket sold in Irwin — near the Idaho-Wyoming border — went unclaimed. And in June 2012, another $1,000,000 Powerball ticket, sold from a Maverik Store in Meridian, also went unclaimed.

The winner of last year's $1,000,000 Raffle was also from south-central Idaho. It was Charles Zettner of Jerome.

The winner of the 2021 Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle should sign the back of their ticket immediately and contact the Idaho Lottery office in Boise.

In addition, a $10,000 prize winning ticket from the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle also remains unclaimed and was sold at a retail location in Nez Perce County.

Players have until June 27 to claim these tickets through the Idaho Lottery office in Boise. Players may also mail their winning tickets to lottery offices for payment. All other prizes may be claimed at Idaho Lottery retail locations.

This year’s Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle generated more than $900,000 in dividend revenue to benefit Idaho public schools and buildings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0