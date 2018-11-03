Try 1 month for 99¢
Joe Harper and a foreign visa worker mulch a cornfield using a tractor and tiller at Flying H Farms in Mountain Home in late October. The son of Jeff Harper, Joe is a partner in the business. 

 Joe Jaszewski, Idaho Statesman

LEWISTON — The Idaho Farm Service Agency is offering farm ownership and operating loans to beginning farmers and ranchers, as well as underserved applicants who cannot obtain commercial credit from a bank.

Brian Dansel, acting director of the agency, said the U.S. Department of Agriculture loans “are designed to to make sure that everyone has access to credit including underserved, and beginning farmers and ranchers. Last year, Idaho FSA obligated $59,601,134 in loans to underserved borrowers and beginning farmers and ranchers.”

Underserved applicants are defined as people who have been subjected to racial, ethnic or gender prejudice. This includes American Indians, Alaska natives, Asians, African Americans, native Hawaiians, Hispanics and women.’

In order to qualify for the loans, applicants must meet the eligibility requirements outlined for direct or guaranteed loans. Direct loans are made by the agency. Guaranteed loans are made by lending institutions that arrange for the agency to guarantee the loan.

The Farm Services Agency can guarantee as much as 95 percent of the loss of principal and interest on a loan. This allows lenders to make agricultural credit available to producers who do not meet the lender’s normal underwriting criteria.

Farm ownership and operating loan funds may be used to purchase or enlarge a farm or ranch, or purchase livestock, farm equipment and other materials necessary to operate a farm.

Anyone wishing more information on these farm loan programs may contact a local FSA office or visit www.farmers.gov.

