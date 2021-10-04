Idaho legislator urges people to get vaccinated after his mother dies from COVID-19

“I was correcting some misconceptions about things like refusal to treat, can they turn us away, or can they just let her lay there and die,” Chaney said.

But on Sept. 18, Teter-Page was “too delirious” to refuse. His sister took her to West Valley Medical Center.

On Sept. 20, Chaney, an attorney, was tied up in court all day. His family kept him updated through text messages. At 3 p.m., he got a text saying Teter-Page said she was feeling better. At 4:45 p.m., the doctor wanted to speak to the family.

An hour later, Chaney got a text from his sister saying his mother didn’t have much time left.

At 7:15 p.m., Chaney made it to the hospital.

By 7:30 p.m., Teter-Page was gone.

“It was just that quick,” Chaney said.

His mother’s decision not to get vaccinated still haunts him.

“Mom had worked at the Old Mercy Medical Center as a chaplain,” Chaney said. “She worked in a doctor’s office. She wasn’t anti-medicine. She wasn’t gullible. She had two post-secondary degrees. She was an intelligent person. She was, however, a very skeptical person.”