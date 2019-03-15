Try 3 months for $3

BOISE — During February, nearly 60 Idaho legislators and elected officials participated in the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health Steps for Schools Walking Challenge to earn $500 for the school of their choice. Participants wore activity trackers with a goal to average 10,000 steps each day, which is roughly 5 miles.

On Wednesday, the foundation recognized the 45 participants who met the step goal and raised $22,500 for schools across Idaho. The $500 earned by each participant is required to be used for playground or physical-education equipment.

Local legislators who completed the challenge with 10,000 average daily steps were Rep. Steve Harris, Rep. Laurie Lickley, Rep. Linda Wright-Hartgen, Rep. Lance Clow, Rep. Muffy Davis, Rep. Heather Scott, Rep. Sally Toone, Sen. Michelle Stennett, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and Controller Brandon Woolf.

“Each Idaho legislator who participated is a role model who brought both attention and resources to childhood health in their communities,” Kendra Witt-Doyle, executive director of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health, said in a statement. “Most importantly, they led by example in showing their districts that living a healthy lifestyle is a priority in Idaho.”

This is the fifth year that the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health has sponsored Steps for Schools.

“Childhood obesity is a serious problem in Idaho,” Witt-Doyle said in a statement. “It negatively affects children’s behavioral, academic and mental health. It is going to take all of us, including our legislators, to make Idaho a healthy place for our children.”

