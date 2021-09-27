Idaho law limits how infrastructure bill can aid transit, leaves future riders waiting

‘A LESS DESIRABLE PLACE TO LIVE’

The strain and congestion on local roadways, in addition to state and federal highways, are only expected to intensify as the state population increases at a clip that made it among the fastest growing in the country, according to 2020 U.S. Census data. With more than 17% growth in population over the past decade to nearly 1.84 million residents, Idaho was second only to neighboring Utah in the rankings.

Such population expansion will require a more robust infrastructure network to get people about, as well as a more thoughtful plan for meeting the housing needs of new Idahoans, said Vanessa Fry, a Boise State University professor who also acts as interim director of the school’s Idaho Policy Institute. The days of simply planning to widen the roadways are essentially over, she said.