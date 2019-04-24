BOISE — One in eight Americans struggles with hunger, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This includes 221,000 Idahoans. To raise awareness and combat the issue, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Feeding America and the Idaho Foodbank are kicking off the sixth annual nationwide “Fight Hunger. Spark Change” campaign, which began Monday and continues to May 20.
There are three ways to participate — purchase a participating item in-store or online, donate in-store or donate at feedingamerica.org.
For every participating product purchased at U.S. Walmart stores, Sam’s Clubs or at walmart.com during the campaign, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of one meal on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank, up to applicable limits.
Walmart kick-started the campaign with a $3 million donation to Feeding America and member food banks, including the Idaho Foodbank. Each Walmart and Sam’s Club will partner with at least one Feeding America local food bank. The 18 participating suppliers include Bush Brothers, Campbell’s, Conagra, Clif Bar, General Mills, Gold Peak Tea, Great Value, Hidden Valley, J.M. Smucker, Kellogg, Kraft Heinz, McCormick, Motts, PepsiCo, Post, Uncle Ben’s, Nature Nate’s Honey and Unilever.
“The ‘Fight Hunger. Spark Change.’ campaign helps us feed thousands of Idahoans,” Karen Vauk, president and CEO of the Idaho Foodbank, said in a statement. “For every one dollar donation, we can provide food for five meals. Last year the campaign donations provided 2,440,400 meals in Idaho. We are grateful to be included in this incredible nationwide effort to help feed our communities.”
Last year, the Idaho Foodbank benefited from $128,083 in contributions from “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” It also received more than 1.5 million pounds of food from Walmart stores for distribution to hungry Idahoans.
For information, go to walmart.com/fighthunger.
