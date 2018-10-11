BOISE — Idaho is joining an initiative designed to keep first-year college students in school by improving success rates during their freshman year.
The effort, called the Momentum Pathways Project, was developed by the Complete College America Alliance, a network of states and higher education institutions working to create evidence-based game-changer strategies to help first-year college students stay on track to degree completion.
“The State Board of Education is excited to take part in this year’s Momentum Pathways cohort,” President Dr. Linda Clark said in a statement. “Though Idaho’s colleges and universities have made good progress toward the implementation of CCA Game Changers in recent years, the Momentum Pathways initiative will help us complete the scaling of these initiatives across all institutions.
This initiative will also help our institutions reach the board’s student achievement goals and advance Gov. Otter’s Higher Education Task Force recommendations adopted in 2017.”
Presidents and provosts from each of Idaho’s public institutions, along with the board’s executive officers, will meet to develop an operational framework for accomplishing statewide student success goals. CCA will be investing approximately $500,000 in technical support and services to develop system-wide strategies and scale implementation across Idaho colleges and universities.
Idaho is joining Colorado, Montana, Hawaii, West Virginia and the City University of New York to commit their collective efforts to implement Momentum Pathways.
