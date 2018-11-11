BOISE — The Idaho Education Association will mark American Education Week with events Monday through Friday to recognize the professional educators who make a difference in classrooms across the state.
Several specific observations are included in American Education Week:
- Tuesday — Parents Day — recognizing the crucial role parents play in their children’s success
- Wednesday — Education Support Professionals Day — recognizing bus drivers, cafeteria workers, maintenance staff, clerical staff, paraprofessionals and many other workers who provide services to public education
- Thursday — Educator for a Day — Elected officials and community leaders are invited to participate in a hands-on school experience.
- Friday — Substitute Educators Day — recognizing those vital substitute teachers
The IEA will feature stories and information about American Education Week at idahoea.org and on its Facebook and Twitter pages.
