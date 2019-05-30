Idaho Jail Standards: How does a jail get certified?

TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Sheriffs Association’s certificate of compliance is completely voluntary — but all 36 of Idaho’s county jails submit to an annual inspection to receive it.
Cindy Malm, jail standard coordinator and inspector, visits jails each year to ensure they meet the minimum standards required for certification. But since personally inspecting everything each year would be tedious, Malm relies on jails to first fill out a checklist for re-certification.
The checklist contains all 327 standards provided in the association’s Idaho Jail Standards for Detention Facilities, Malm said. Some of those standards are mandatory, while others are recommended. Jails can miss up to 13 recommended standards and still pass the test for a certificate of compliance, she said. If a jail fails a mandatory standard on the 14-page checklist, it receives a time frame in which to comply.
Malm performs an in-person inspection and requests specific documents for a certain number of standards each year. Those are randomly selected but are consistent each year for every jail.
But the jail inspector doesn’t have the final say on certification. Malm can only make a recommendation to the Idaho Sheriffs Association Jail Standards Committee, which votes to accept or reject her recommendation.
While certification isn’t strict, the counties’ risk management fund assesses seven standards in particular when determining a jail’s benefits, she said. That’s one incentive for jails to receive the certificate of compliance.
