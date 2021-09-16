Idaho is now in statewide mass-casualty triage mode due to COVID surge

During an AARP Idaho town hall meeting with Gov. Brad Little and Jeppesen, a resident asked about crisis standards of care and how hospitals will determine who receives care, especially those from outlying rural areas.

“If you have a medical emergency, do what you would normally do,” Idaho Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen told the caller. “If it was something you would normally go into the emergency room for, you should do that. Some of those wait times and even locations where you may be seen will be different, but the hospitals haven’t locked their doors. If you have a true need for medical care, seek medical care.”

Jeppesen added anyone who needs a COVID test and is not in immediate need of medical care should not go to the emergency room for a test. A list of testing sites can be found on the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare website.

Another individual asked whether vaccination status could be a factor when hospitals using crisis standards are determining who receives care. Jeppesen said just like if someone is in a car crash and not wearing a seatbelt, they wouldn’t receive a different standard of care than someone who was wearing a seatbelt.