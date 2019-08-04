BOISE — The Idaho Humanities Council invites grant applications supporting projects involving Idaho citizens that focus on literature, history, philosophy, art history, archaeology and other humanities disciplines.
On the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and the struggle for women’s suffrage, the group is especially interested in projects that explore the personalities and contributions of women who influenced Idaho.
The council further encourages applications that answer the needs of all Idaho’s diverse populations and under-served audiences.
Funding opportunities are as follows:
Major grants of more than $1,000
- — Initial applications are due Aug. 15 with final applications due Sept. 15. Over the years, grants have supported museum and library exhibits, oral history projects, heritage tourism projects, literary events, special lectures, the preservation of historical photo archives, communitywide reading programs, humanities-focused conferences and a variety of projects and programs that inspire community dialogue in the humanities.
Research fellowships of up to $3,500
- — Applications are due Sept. 15. These are special awards to scholars to support research in any field of the humanities. They are awarded only once a year and may be used to support expenses related to research including travel to special archives, lodging and related expenses. They are competitive. The council awards up to four research fellowships each fall.
To see guidelines to the grant application, go to idahohumanities.org under Grants. The website also includes a listing of recent grant awards. Notice of decisions for major and research applications will be emailed after Nov. 1.
For more information, call 208-345-5346. Or call toll-free at 1-888-345-5346. Also, go to the website.
