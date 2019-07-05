BOISE — The Idaho Humanities Council, the statewide nonprofit organization devoted to enhancing public awareness, appreciation, and understanding of the humanities in Idaho, recently awarded $60,255 in grants to organizations and individuals. The grants were supported in part by funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Idaho Humanities Council’s Endowment for Humanities Education.
The following are Magic Valley grant recipients:
- The Trailing of the Sheep Cultural Heritage Center Inc. of Hailey was awarded a $2,000 major grant for a storytelling evening during the annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival. It will focus on food as culture with Mark Kurlansky, a well-known author, as the main presenter. Among his more than 30 published books are “Salt: A World History” and “Cod: A Biography of the Fish that Changed the World.” A local chef will be recruited to present with him. The project director is Laura Drake. For more information, email laura@trailingofthesheep.org.
- The College of Southern Idaho of Twin Falls was awarded a $1,000 opportunity grant for a reading/discussion series related to the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. The project director is Russ Tremayne. For more information, email rtremayne@csi.edu.
- Heather Osterhout of Declo Elementary School was awarded a $915 teacher incentive grant to help pay for a Shakespearience team from the Idaho Shakespeare Festival to provide a training workshop and teacher guides, programs and costumes for a student production. For more information, email tosterhouts@hotmail.com.
The next deadline for Idaho Humanities Council grant proposals, including Research Fellowship Applications, is Aug. 15 for the initial application and Sept. 15 for the final submission. The council strongly recommends that prospective applicants contact staff to discuss their project ideas before completing proposals.
For grant guidelines and application instructions, call 208-345-5346 or go to idahohumanities.org.
