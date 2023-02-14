The Idaho House on Tuesday voted to ban gender-affirming care for any person under 18, joining a growing list of Republican-led states that have moved to restrict transition-related care for transgender minors.

With the support of all seven Republican representatives from the Magic Valley, House Bill 71 passed 58-12 and will next go to the Senate for consideration. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, and Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, would make it a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, for doctors to treat transgender patients with puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones or to perform sex-reassignment surgery.

“My basic underlying belief is that medical procedures to accomplish an irreversible decision about gender should not be done on children. I believe a vast majority of my district would agree,” Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, told the Times-News. “The penalty should be strong to discourage such procedures. The opposition debate included many statements that there are no surgical procedures being done in Idaho. The penalty will assure that remains so.”

The bill, if enacted, would amend Idaho code “to provide for the crime of genital mutilation.” Skaug, speaking Tuesday on the House floor, said the bill was “following the science” and “not a religious crusade.”

Twin Falls Reps. Chenele Dixon and Greg Lanting didn’t immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment from the Times-News.

One Republican, Rep. Matthew Bundy of Mountain Home, joined Democrats in voting against the bill.

“I don’t want to vote for laws that would do harm to Idahoans. This bill would very likely place an incredibly vulnerable population at further risk,” Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, told the Times-News. “Over 50% of gender dysphoric individuals experience suicidal ideations, and for a body in which there are zero medical experts to vote to take away access to peer reviewed, rigorous treatment protocols is not safe, or good policy.

“We consistently hold up parental rights as sacrosanct in this state, but now vote to imprison parents of very vulnerable kids,” he added. “We are passing a bill that isn’t based in science or in fact, but instead is based in fear, and I won’t be a part of that.”

In a statement, Planned Parenthood described gender-affirming care as “life-saving” and criticized Idaho lawmakers for overstepping their bounds.

“Patients, families, and health care providers — no one else — should decide what care is in the best interest of transgender youth, in accordance with current medical best practices,” said Rebecca Gibron, Planned Parenthood’s CEO for the Great Northwest.

The American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics are among the more than a dozen medical organizations that support gender-affirming care for minors.

The vote in the Idaho House came a day after South Dakota became the sixth state since 2021 to place restrictions or ban such care, with Republican Gov. Kristi Noem signing the state’s “Help Not Harm” bill that she described as “protecting kids from harmful, permanent medical procedures.”

“I will always stand up for the next generation of South Dakotans,” Noem said in a statement.

Also Monday, the Tennessee Senate passed a similar bill that Republican Gov. Bill Lee is expected to sign into law, likely touching off a legal wrestling match.

“I believe that every Tennessean should have an opportunity to live a life of purpose and dignity in a lawful manner that they choose. And if that involves seeking permanent, irreversible alterations to your body, I support your right to do so — when you are an adult,” said Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, a Republican.

The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer civil rights organization, condemned Tennessee’s vote as an act of “political extremists” and the American Civil Liberties Union threatened legal action, accusing state Republicans of “risking the lives of young people by forcing their way into family decision-making.”

“Tennessee has passed more anti-LGBTQ+ legislation than any other state, and it seems there is no policy so blatantly discriminatory or outrageous that Tennessee won’t pass into law,” Cathryn Oakley, the HRC’s state legislative director and senior counsel, said in a statement.

Last month, Utah became the first state in 2023 to ban transgender care for minors, following Alabama and Arizona in 2022 and Arkansas in 2021. The bans in Alabama and Arkansas, however, have been temporarily blocked by federal judges pending the outcome of lawsuits.