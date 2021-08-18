Idaho hospitals weeks away from ‘crisis standards’ health care rationing, IDHW says

Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist, said 65 COVID-19 patients were on ventilators on Tuesday, more than any day during last year’s fall surge.

The state has recently seen a rise in vaccine uptake among some age groups — those ages 12 to 17, 35 to 44, and 65 to 74 — but it’s not enough, she added. Only 52% of the eligible population (12 and older) has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state. The national average is 70%.

“The bottom line is that we need more Idahoans to take action now and get vaccinated,” Shaw-Tulloch said.

Idaho reported 1,357 new COVID-19 cases Monday and more than 900 cases Tuesday. The state has totaled 2,258 COVID-19-related deaths, and new cases rose more than 1,200% since early July.

Idaho’s seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 went from a low of 3.4 on July 5 to 30 on Tuesday, Shaw-Tulloch said. The COVID-19 positivity rate spiked from a low of 2.8% on June 13 to 12.3% on Tuesday. State officials are looking for a number below 5%.